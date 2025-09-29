Sign up
Previous
Photo 3194
Biosphere Boodja
Taken last night at the festival
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
171
172
3194
Tags
puppets
Janice
ace
That's an interesting creature! The lighting is very effective.
September 29th, 2025
