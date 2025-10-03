Sign up
Previous
Photo 3198
Wedge
Today I got to see an obvara firing demonstration. Fabulous technique. This is Steven Low Thia Kwang in action. I love his work and was able to purchase a piece while it was still warm😊
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Tags
ceramics
,
obvara
Diana
How amazing, it looks like a messy firing, I love those balls!
October 3rd, 2025
