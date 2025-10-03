Previous
Wedge by narayani
Today I got to see an obvara firing demonstration. Fabulous technique. This is Steven Low Thia Kwang in action. I love his work and was able to purchase a piece while it was still warm😊
narayani

Diana ace
How amazing, it looks like a messy firing, I love those balls!
October 3rd, 2025  
