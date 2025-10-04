Previous
Ruth Ju Shih Li by narayani
Photo 3199

Ruth Ju Shih Li

This artist has been creating this incredibly intricate, detailed work over the course of the conference. It is unfired. Tomorrow she will water it. And it will collapse!
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
How stunning it is, so much work and then letting it collapse! What a pity, why that?
October 4th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Gosh that's intricate and amazing. Would it be fireable???
October 4th, 2025  
