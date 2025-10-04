Sign up
Previous
Photo 3199
Ruth Ju Shih Li
This artist has been creating this incredibly intricate, detailed work over the course of the conference. It is unfired. Tomorrow she will water it. And it will collapse!
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
2
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th October 2025 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceramics
Diana
ace
How stunning it is, so much work and then letting it collapse! What a pity, why that?
October 4th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Gosh that's intricate and amazing. Would it be fireable???
October 4th, 2025
