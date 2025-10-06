Sign up
Photo 3201
Monday Morning
Unexpected but much enjoyed Nanna duties
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3743
photos
35
followers
29
following
876% complete
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3196
3197
85
3198
3199
86
3200
3201
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th October 2025 10:35am
Privacy
JackieR
ace
Lovely surprise
October 6th, 2025
