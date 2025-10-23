Previous
Nice View by narayani
Nice View

It was a “I don’t wanna go to daycare” day
23rd October 2025

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....


Diana ace
Oh how cute, lovely shot and scene.
October 23rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
So he didn't?!!
October 23rd, 2025  
