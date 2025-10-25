Previous
Vision Boards by narayani
Photo 3220

Vision Boards

Thought I’d try and put my art therapy course into action by running a Vision Board Workshop with some friends as guinea pigs. “Confidence” was one of my words and I’m really going to have to work on that if I’m going to run them for real!
25th October 2025

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
