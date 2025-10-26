Sign up
Previous
Photo 3221
Blessing of the Fleet 1
This event takes place every year with a procession from the church to the harbour where the fishing fleet is blessed by the priest (in the white hat and robes)
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
blessing-of-the-fleet
Janice
ace
This would have been interesting to see.
October 26th, 2025
