Vespers 1 by narayani
Photo 3248

Vespers 1

A wonderful birthday gift 🎁 A special Biennale event combining our beautiful Swan river, a flotilla of yachts and locally composed music being played from the boats.
It was magical!
https://fremantlebiennale.com.au/event/vespers/
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Annie-Sue ace
Wonderful!!!
November 22nd, 2025  
narayani ace
@anniesue it was!
November 22nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Wonderful light
November 22nd, 2025  
