Photo 3248
Vespers 1
A wonderful birthday gift 🎁 A special Biennale event combining our beautiful Swan river, a flotilla of yachts and locally composed music being played from the boats.
It was magical!
https://fremantlebiennale.com.au/event/vespers/
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3820
photos
36
followers
32
following
889% complete
Annie-Sue
ace
Wonderful!!!
November 22nd, 2025
narayani
ace
@anniesue
it was!
November 22nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Wonderful light
November 22nd, 2025
