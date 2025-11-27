Sign up
Previous
Photo 3253
Gel Prints
Have no idea what I’m doing, but I bought a gel plate today. Obviously need a lot more practice! 😂
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
2
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3827
photos
36
followers
32
following
891% complete
View this month »
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
Latest from all albums
116
3249
117
3250
118
3251
3252
3253
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th November 2025 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
printmaking
,
gel-prints
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh that looks like a lot of fun! Well done.
November 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
That looks so interesting.
November 27th, 2025
