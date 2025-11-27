Previous
Gel Prints by narayani
Photo 3253

Gel Prints

Have no idea what I’m doing, but I bought a gel plate today. Obviously need a lot more practice! 😂
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh that looks like a lot of fun! Well done.
November 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
That looks so interesting.
November 27th, 2025  
