And so it Begins by narayani
Photo 3256

And so it Begins

Got all the Christmas stuff out of the storeroom today but it won’t go up until after the 6th. I always let my son have his birthday before we start on Christmas!
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Photo Details

