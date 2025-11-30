Sign up
Previous
Photo 3256
And so it Begins
Got all the Christmas stuff out of the storeroom today but it won’t go up until after the 6th. I always let my son have his birthday before we start on Christmas!
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
0
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
