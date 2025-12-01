Previous
First Day of Summer by narayani
Photo 3257

First Day of Summer

38C
Afternoon swim 💙
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....


Diana ace
Lovely shimmering water and great temperature for a swim.
December 1st, 2025  
