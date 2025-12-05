Previous
Signed, Backed and Packed by narayani
Photo 3261

Signed, Backed and Packed

All ready for tomorrow’s market.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
893% complete

Diana ace
They look fabulous, good luck with the sales.
December 5th, 2025  
