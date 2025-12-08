Previous
Decorating the Tree by narayani
Decorating the Tree

8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
JackieR ace
What a wonderful portrait
December 8th, 2025  
Janice ace
Great capture of the concentration on his face.
December 8th, 2025  
