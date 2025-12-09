Sign up
Photo 3265
Tree
My mango tree is looking suitably festive ❤️💚
Though I think it’s the wrong time of year to be getting new leaves!
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Tags
mango
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful leaves. Hope it stays healthy.
December 9th, 2025
