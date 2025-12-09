Previous
Tree by narayani
My mango tree is looking suitably festive ❤️💚
Though I think it’s the wrong time of year to be getting new leaves!
9th December 2025

narayani

Beautiful leaves. Hope it stays healthy.
December 9th, 2025  
