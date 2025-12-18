Previous
Santa by narayani
Santa

Yesterday we visited Santa - “not the real one” according to Ren, but none the less he promised to discuss the present request with his elves.
narayani

He looks pretty real to me. Ren looks totally happy to be there.
December 18th, 2025  
