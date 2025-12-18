Sign up
Photo 3274
Santa
Yesterday we visited Santa - “not the real one” according to Ren, but none the less he promised to discuss the present request with his elves.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3853
photos
36
followers
33
following
896% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th December 2025 12:10pm
Tags
santa
Shutterbug
ace
He looks pretty real to me. Ren looks totally happy to be there.
December 18th, 2025
