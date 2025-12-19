Sign up
Previous
Photo 3275
Red Flowering Gum
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
1
1
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3855
photos
36
followers
33
following
897% complete
View this month »
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
Latest from all albums
3270
3271
3272
123
3273
3274
3275
124
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th December 2025 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
redfloweringgum
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful plant. Very nice capture of the details and color.
December 19th, 2025
