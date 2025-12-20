Previous
Pikelets by narayani
Pikelets

Google told me that I can freeze pikelets…so that’s gonna make Christmas morning a lot less stressful 🤞🏼
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

narayani

JackieR ace
Not heard crumpets called pikelets in ages! Home made????
December 20th, 2025  
narayani ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond these ARE pikelets! What we call crumpets are thicker and squidgier and have holes all over them 😅
Yep home made
December 20th, 2025  
