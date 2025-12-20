Sign up
Previous
Photo 3276
Pikelets
Google told me that I can freeze pikelets…so that’s gonna make Christmas morning a lot less stressful 🤞🏼
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
2
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3856
photos
36
followers
33
following
897% complete
View this month »
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
Latest from all albums
3271
3272
123
3273
3274
3275
124
3276
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th December 2025 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pikelets
JackieR
ace
Not heard crumpets called pikelets in ages! Home made????
December 20th, 2025
narayani
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
these ARE pikelets! What we call crumpets are thicker and squidgier and have holes all over them 😅
Yep home made
December 20th, 2025
