Photo 3277
Lego
Had time on my hands…
It’s only been made once before yet there were pieces missing and some fiddly thing at the end I gave up on 😅
Happy Soltice!
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
0
1
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Tags
lego
