Previous
Photo 3279
When You Get Inspired…
…by
@beckyk365
and realise you’re never too old for a Christmas stocking ❤️ Thanks Becky 😄
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
4
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3859
photos
37
followers
33
following
898% complete
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3273
3274
3275
124
3276
3277
3278
3279
christmas
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful socks, nicely decorated….definitely never too old.
December 23rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Where's yours????
December 23rd, 2025
narayani
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
mine’s the one with the bow 😊 Santa for my son’s partner. R and S already have theirs 😅
December 23rd, 2025
narayani
ace
@shutterbug49
thanks, I thought they were pretty cute ☺️
December 23rd, 2025
