Boxing Day by narayani
Photo 3282

Boxing Day

19 degrees cooler than yesterday with a few sprinkles of rain. Bliss!
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
899% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Sound great, lovely festive shot too.
December 26th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Cheers!!!
December 26th, 2025  
