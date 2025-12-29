Previous
Hot Cross Buns?!! by narayani
Photo 3285

Hot Cross Buns?!!

A new record has been set 🙄
I saw them on January 2nd this year, but apparently they were already on the shelves on Boxing Day!
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
900% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Never off the shelves in Waitrose (a posher supermarket!) I'm waiting for Creme Eggs

December 29th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I bought some on Boxing Day 😂
December 29th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nooooooo!! Far too early.
December 29th, 2025  
Janice ace
That's crazy!
December 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact