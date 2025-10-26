Sign up
Previous
96 / 365
Blessing of the Fleet 2
The return journey (which I’ve not seen before)
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th October 2025 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blessing-of-the-fleet
Janice
ace
A great record of the procession
October 26th, 2025
