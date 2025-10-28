Sign up
98 / 365
Had a Play
I’d seen this done and wanted to give it a try… today I did 😄 Was pleasantly surprised at how well they turned out.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3777
photos
35
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th October 2025 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
printmaking
,
teddy-bear
Diana
ace
That is rather amazing, they look great. Do you have to wash teddy now?
October 29th, 2025
