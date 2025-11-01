Sign up
Previous
102 / 365
Castaways 3
Another couple of sculptures I liked in the Castaways exhibition
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Tags
sculpture
