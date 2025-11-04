Sign up
Previous
105 / 365
Red, Red Wine
I only know the UB40 version but apparently Neil Diamond did it first.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3791
photos
36
followers
32
following
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
102
3227
3228
103
104
3229
105
3230
4
3
Overflow
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
4th November 2025 3:50pm
song-title
,
owo-8
JackieR
ace
He wrote it!!! Would love to share a glass with you next year!
November 4th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Oh I love this composition
November 4th, 2025
narayani
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I’d love that too! 🍷
November 4th, 2025
