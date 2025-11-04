Previous
Red, Red Wine by narayani
105 / 365

Red, Red Wine

I only know the UB40 version but apparently Neil Diamond did it first.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
He wrote it!!! Would love to share a glass with you next year!
November 4th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh I love this composition
November 4th, 2025  
narayani ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I’d love that too! 🍷
November 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact