Gave it a Go by narayani
109 / 365

Gave it a Go

Was gonna skip the bokeh day but when I read it was more about selective focus and not necessarily those fancy spots, I thought I’d give it a go. And I even got a few spots in there!
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

narayani

narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Photo Details

Omabluebird ace
Beautiful bokeh.
November 9th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I think you nailed it. Beautiful!
November 9th, 2025  
