109 / 365
Gave it a Go
Was gonna skip the bokeh day but when I read it was more about selective focus and not necessarily those fancy spots, I thought I’d give it a go. And I even got a few spots in there!
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
2
1
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3800
photos
36
followers
32
following
30% complete
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
3231
3232
107
108
3233
109
3234
110
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th November 2025 10:23am
Tags
bokeh
,
owo-8
Omabluebird
ace
Beautiful bokeh.
November 9th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I think you nailed it. Beautiful!
November 9th, 2025
