Previous
111 / 365
Theo Koning
Such a fun exhibition
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th November 2025 5:30pm
Tags
sculpture
Diana
ace
those look like amazing handmade objects.
November 14th, 2025
