114 / 365
Veil
A giant camera obscura by Duncan Wright on the beach as part of the Fremantle Biennale.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Photo Details
Tags
camera-obscura
Desi
Wow that must be really interesting
November 20th, 2025
