115 / 365
Peeling
I couldn’t resist a few shots of this tree… I loved the shapes and colours of the bark.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Tags
eucalyptus
Diana
ace
What a great looking collage, that bark is ever so stunning!
November 21st, 2025
