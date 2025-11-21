Previous
Peeling by narayani
115 / 365

Peeling

I couldn’t resist a few shots of this tree… I loved the shapes and colours of the bark.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great looking collage, that bark is ever so stunning!
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact