Had Another Play by narayani
119 / 365

Had Another Play

Quite like the one on the left.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful!
November 29th, 2025  
