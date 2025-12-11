Previous
We're 100!
We’re 100!

I keep forgetting to post this.
Sean realised that between us we are now 100 for a year! So numerous selfies will be taken throughout the year to commemorate the fact 🥰
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
