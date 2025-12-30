Sign up
126 / 365
Poinciana
I took several photos of this tree last year. I think it’s even more stunning this year.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Photo Details
Tags
poinciana
