Goodbye 2025 by narayani
127 / 365

Goodbye 2025

Went to watch the last sunset of the year with Ren ❤️
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
34% complete

JackieR ace
That's a lovely scene
December 31st, 2025  
