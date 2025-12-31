Sign up
127 / 365
Goodbye 2025
Went to watch the last sunset of the year with Ren ❤️
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3870
photos
39
followers
33
following
34% complete
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
126
3287
127
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st December 2025 7:23pm
Tags
sunset
,
nye
JackieR
ace
That's a lovely scene
December 31st, 2025
