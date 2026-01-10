Previous
Finished by narayani
132 / 365

Finished

It’s very beautiful - I think I’ll glue it to a board and hang it somewhere.
10th January 2026

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
36% complete

Desi
Wow that sure is beautiful. It deserves to be kept!
January 10th, 2026  
