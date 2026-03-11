Previous
Another Sculpture by narayani
180 / 365

Another Sculpture

Where graffiti was encouraged - I would have preferred it without - but interesting idea. (Yes, I found a tiny spot to leave a tiny mark)
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

narayani

Annie-Sue ace
Your name will go down in history!

That is such neat graffiti and so colour-themed that I imagine it was mostly applied elsewhere under supervised conditions!
March 11th, 2026  
