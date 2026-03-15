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This One… by narayani
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This One…

Seemed to be the most popular to photograph.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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JackieR ace
You captured it fabulously!! Surrounded by people when I was there!!
March 15th, 2026  
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