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This One…
Seemed to be the most popular to photograph.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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1
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Overflow
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th March 2026 9:06am
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sculpture
JackieR
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You captured it fabulously!! Surrounded by people when I was there!!
March 15th, 2026
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