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Lunch by narayani
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Lunch

Looked very exotic but was too greasy to actually finish 😕 Not what I was expecting from a “whole food” cafe!
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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