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Also Orange
Our post lunch drinks yesterday. My friend had been wanting an Aperol Spritz and I got tempted by the Mango Daquari.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
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30th March 2026 1:35pm
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