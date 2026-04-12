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204 / 365
Autumn
Beautiful day at the beach.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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narayani
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@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th April 2026 12:44pm
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beach
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Nice layers
April 12th, 2026
JackieR
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What a gorgeous scene
April 12th, 2026
Desi
Oh that looks just perfect
April 12th, 2026
Babs
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Gorgeous layers
April 12th, 2026
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