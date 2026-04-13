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205 / 365
Costco
I went to Costco today with a friend - first time for me. What a bizarre place!! Huge! Shopping trolleys the size of small cars 😂
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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narayani
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@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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Diana
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That sure looks like a huge factory, I hope you managed to fill a car ;-)
April 13th, 2026
Tim L
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I recommend that vacuum cleaner !
April 13th, 2026
JackieR
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Nice and colourful
April 13th, 2026
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