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Morning Walk by narayani
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Morning Walk

Wild and windy after last night’s storm.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Nice collage, my favourite is the top one
April 21st, 2026  
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