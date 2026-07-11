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237 / 365
Yay!
My oranges are now staying on the tree until they are ripe and are tasting delicious 😋
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
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12th July 2026 11:23am
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