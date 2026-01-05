Previous
Keeping Up With the Doodling by narayani
5 / 365

Keeping Up With the Doodling

Cleaned floors, washed sheets, and forgot about photos so more doodles it is.
Had my eye check up and all good 😊
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I enjoy your doodles and it’s great that you always have something to take a photo of, I’m always scrounging on days I don’t go anywhere
January 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact