New Discovery! by narayani
9 / 365

New Discovery!

Wet chalk
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2% complete

Photo Details

Janice ace
Haha, will he use it to fingerpaint?
January 9th, 2026  
