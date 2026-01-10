Previous
Gift From a Friend by narayani
10 / 365

Gift From a Friend

First time I’ve done
a wooden one
a round one
one with such weirdly shaped pieces
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact