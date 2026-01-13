Sign up
13 / 365
The Prep
I’m trying to cook some freezable things to have on hand that Ren might eat - he is such a fussy eater! 😫
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3890
photos
40
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
TwentyTwentySix
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th January 2026 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spinach-and-feta-pancakes
Diana
ace
That's tough, fortunately we never had that problem with our girls ;-)
January 13th, 2026
