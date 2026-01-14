Sign up
14 / 365
We Went to Visit Pramod…
An update on the pancakes and muffins… muffins were a hit. The pancakes were not 😫
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3% complete
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
10
11
133
12
134
13
135
14
Views
1
1
Album
TwentyTwentySix
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th January 2026 1:50pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
