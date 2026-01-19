Sign up
19 / 365
Monday
Unexpected Nanna duties. Apparently too sick for day care (coughed twice all day) 😂
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3898
photos
41
followers
34
following
5% complete
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
13
136
14
15
16
17
18
19
Views
3
Album
TwentyTwentySix
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th January 2026 2:56pm
