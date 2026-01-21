Previous
Hmmm! by narayani
21 / 365

Hmmm!

Went for a quick swim and came back to this! Luckily no damage to my car and helpful, friendly people to lift it while I reversed out.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
5% complete

Photo Details

