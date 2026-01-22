Previous
Took a Trip by narayani
22 / 365

Took a Trip

To the big city (Perth) Went to see the Terracotta Warriors. Then to the art gallery where I met up with a friend I met through ceramics to see the Pippin Drysdale exhibition. Remarkable work.
(Plus 3 other shows on in the gallery)
22nd January 2026

narayani

@narayani
