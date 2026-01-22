Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
Took a Trip
To the big city (Perth) Went to see the Terracotta Warriors. Then to the art gallery where I met up with a friend I met through ceramics to see the Pippin Drysdale exhibition. Remarkable work.
(Plus 3 other shows on in the gallery)
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
